Harry Styles makes his acting debut in ‘Dunkirk’

Next weekend, “Dunkirk” hits theaters. It’s a loud, gritty war movie, but you wouldn’t know it based on the crowd reaction at the world premiere in London. Fans were in hysterics over the mere presence of Harry Styles, who’s making his acting debut in the film. And yet, he wasn’t even the most important Harry on the red carpet!

For a guy just out of battle, Harry Styles sure cleans up nicely.

Harry Styles: “Thank you so much.”

The One Direction heartthrob brought his charm to the red carpet for the world premiere of “Dunkirk” in London, leaving fans beside themselves in a puddle of tears.

Harry Styles: “I’m definitely an attention seeker, so it’s yeah it’s fun. But yeah, I think the film’s good and I think people are going to really enjoy.”

Styles is making his acting debut in “Dunkirk.” He plays one of the Allied troops in a race-against-time evacuation mission during World War II. Director Christopher Nolan may have been the only one at the premiere not drooling over Harry.

Christopher Nolan: “I’d heard of him, but I wasn’t very familiar with his level of stardom. I’m very excited for people to see him in the film because I think he does an incredible job.”

And believe it or not, he was only the second most important Harry at the premiere.

Harry, meet Harry. The prince made a royal appearance to greet the cast and crew, and boy were they all dressed to the nines.

But with all the buzz and fangirling over his big screen debut, Harry Styles is playing coy when it comes to his acting future … what a tease.

Harry Styles: “I don’t know, I really enjoyed this, I might be one and done though. I’d do this one again for sure.”

If he really is one and done, we’ll always have “Dunkirk.”

It hits theaters next weekend.

