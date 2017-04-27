Happy hour at Talde Miami Beach

It’s almost Friday, which is one reason to be happy. Another reason is the South Beach spot where grabbing a drink and a bite won’t drain your bank account. That’s why it’s tonight’s Cheap Thrills.

Cheers, South Florida! Welcome to Talde Miami Beach at the Confidante Hotel.

Dale Talde, chef: “Food is very fun. It’s meant to share. It’s a very jovial space. Great takes on Asian classics with an American point of view.”

Talde is the brainchild of Chef Dale Talde.

If Dale looks familiar, then bravo, you’re a reality cooking show fan.

Dale Talde: “‘Top Chef,’ I did three seasons of that. You might recognize me from that.”

The restaurant got its start up north and has a very New York vibe.

Dale Talde: “We wanted to bring a little bit of Brooklyn, a little up north, down to South Beach.”

And their new happy hour will have you feeling very happy.

Dale Talde: “Here at Talde Miami Beach, our happy hour is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it’s seven days a week.”

Maybe they should call it — half off hour.

Dale Talde: “For happy hour, our drink program, everything is half off, so if it’s wine, specialty cocktail, or beer, it’s half off.”

And since you’re saving a bit of green…

Dale Talde: “I love the Green Lightning. It’s green tea, vodka, crushed ice. Super refreshing.”

Talde’s food will fill you up and not empty your wallet.

Dale Talde: “The Kung Pow Wings are $1 apiece. Going back to old school when you are in college.”

From the samosas to the Bao Buns, the happy hour menu has some of Talde’s most popular dishes.

Dale Talde: “For our happy hour, pricing our pretzel pork and chive dumplings, it’s 2 for $3.”

Customer: “It’s a great happy hour. It’s always fun to come to the restaurant. It’s a great crowd.”

Dale Talde: “We take what we do seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Talde Miami Beach

4041 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(786) 605-4094

http://www.taldemiamibeach.com/

