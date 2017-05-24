Handmade treasures at the Polished Coconut

Looking for summer fashions you won’t find anywhere else? The Polished Coconut in the Grove is a must shop. The store got its start at a farmer’s market, but now, it’s one of the most unique places to get your retail therapy on in South Florida. Tonight, it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.

You don’t have to have a case of wanderlust to live the lifestyle — you just have to know where to go.

At Polished Coconut in the Grove…

Alicia Kossick, owner: “Everything is one-of-a-kind, nothing is done on machine, everything is handmade with two hands, a needle.”

Each item in the boutique captures the beauty of the Bohemian.

Alicia Kossick: “Of course, I’m always attracted to the beauty of a product, but it’s always the story behind it that makes it that much more powerful.”

Hats, belts, jewelry, clothing, home decor and more…

Shireen Sandoval: “Do you know what you’re looking for when you bring these items in the store, or is it you see it and you’re like, ‘That’s fabulous’ so it has to be in the store?”

Alicia Kossick: “My first instinct is finding beauty in women who work.”

Alicia, who uses fashion to empower women, works with more than 200-artisan women to provide the extraordinary.

Alicia Kossick: “We can start with out most popular product, which is a hand-woven bag from Colombia called the Mochila Wayuu and that takes 30 days for a women and her daughter to make this bucket bag.”

Alicia Kossick: “The skirt is from the Wambeono culture, which boarders between Colombia and Ecuador. For them, this is their traditional garb.”

For the blog, in handmade dresses from Nepal, and fabulous accessories, I tried three looks.

For day, a relaxed white. For dinner time, a hint of red is just right. And for after 5 p.m., a little shine and my Angelina Jolie thigh — remember her look from the Oscars?

So, why is it called Polished Coconut?

Alicia Kossick: “In the 1950s, the women who came from Cuba, were called ‘polished mangos.’ A very famous historian for the Miami Herald referred to these beautifully coifed women as ‘polished mangos,’ and hence our home is Coconut Grove, so we call ourselves the Polished Coconut.”

And that’s why, it’s one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

Polished Coconut

3444 Main Hwy #20

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 443-3220

http://www.polishedcoconut.com/

