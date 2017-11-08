“Hamilton” creator visits Puerto Rico, announces $2.5M fund

Miranda said seven local groups already have received grants from the New York-based Hispanic Federation, which helps Latino agencies. The organization said it will award at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects. A portion of a grant can be used for emergency relief efforts including food, water or shelter, officials said.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of people without work. Nearly 40 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities are still without power and nearly 20 percent of the island remains without water.

“The road to recovery in Puerto Rico is not a simple one nor is it one that relies solely on aid from the American government on the mainland,” Miranda said. “Together, we will cultivate, fund and execute practical and actionable solutions to kick-start and continue the island’s road to recovery for years to come.”

Miranda also is scheduled to meet with students on Wednesday at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras.