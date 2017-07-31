It’s a mother’s worst nightmare: She turns her back for a moment and her child vanishes. But in “Kidnap,” the bad guys are messing with the wrong mom! Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

Halle Berry (as Karla Dyson): “My son’s been kidnapped!”

Halle Berry is a mom on a mission.

Halle Berry (as Karla Dyson): “Wherever you go, I will be right behind you.”

In “Kidnap,” a dedicated mom turns her back for a moment and, poof, her kid is nabbed — and the chase is on!

Halle Berry: “So it became very personal.”

Halle is a mother of two, and she told Deco it doesn’t take much imagination for her to be able to relate to this role.

Halle Berry: “That’s horrifying, and I just know I’m a mama bear. I believe every mama is a mama bear and has a hero inside her if you mess with her children.”

Halle tells us this movie is gonna resonate with every mom, because it’s a mom’s worst nightmare.

Halle Berry: “And I also know that women are powerful. I want to be a part of putting powerful images of women on the screen. We need to see it, little girls need to see it, women need to see it.”

Of course, this isn’t the only time we’ve seen Halle recently. She was hanging out at the San Diego Comic-Con with her “Kingsman” co-stars, when Channing Tatum poured whisky shots for everyone — and a half-pint for her.

Halle Berry: “Who needs friends when you have friends like that, right?”

She downed the drink, so we had to ask: What’s her hangover remedy?

Halle Berry: “Water, Advil and avocado.”

Did you get that? It’s an interesting combo, but hey, if it works…

But for now, we’ll take the sobering mom on a mission to get her child back.

Halle Berry (as Karla Dyson): “You took the wrong kid.”

“Kidnap” hits theaters on Friday. This genre is something Halle has some experience with. Remember when she starred in “The Call” in 2013? It was another movie about a kidnapping, except in that one, she was the 911 caller who saved the day.

