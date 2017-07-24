MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Oscar winner Halle Berry shone bright as she walked the red carpet at the South Florida premiere of her new thriller “Kidnap,” Monday night.

Wearing a white sleeveless dress, the prolific actress, 50, looked considerably younger than her age as she spoke with reporters at the Regal Cinemas South Beach multiplex on Lincoln Road.

Berry said she was glad to be back in town. “I love Miami,” she said.

In “Kidnap,” Berry plays Karla, a single mother whose son gets abducted.

When asked to talk about the film’s catchy tagline, “You’ve messed with the wrong mother,” Berry said, “I’m the wrong mother, but I’m the right mother.”

Instead of waiting around for the police to respond, Berry’s character takes matters into her own hands and chases after the kidnappers, stopping at nothing.

Berry said what happens in the movie is a parent’s worst nightmare. “You don’t wish this to happen on any day of your life, but if it does, I think what our hero does in this movie is what any mom, any parent would do,” she said.

Karla’s search for her son turns into a heart-racing, high-speed chase. “For a lot of the movie, I’m in a car talking to myself, trying to figure out by myself how I’m going to get this job done,” said Berry.

The star joked that Miami’s humidity is what keeps her skin looking so youthful.

