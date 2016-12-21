Grimmie family sues venue where singer was fatally shot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of “The Voice” singer Christina Grimmie is suing the promotional company and the Orlando venue where she was fatally shot while signing autographs.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Grimmie’s family filed the lawsuit Tuesday against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue.

The complaint says the venue’s owners failed to take adequate security measures.

Grimmie was shot to death after giving a concert in Orlando last June.

Her assailant, Kevin Loibl, fatally shot himself after attacking her.

The newspaper reports that a spokesperson for The Plaza Live venue couldn’t be reached for comment.

The 22-year-old Grimmie finished third during season six of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014.

Her videos on YouTube have garnered millions of views.

