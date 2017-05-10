Grilled Lamb Chops/Joe’s Stone Crab

(WSVN) - How does a grilled dish from one of the oldest and most famous restaurants on South Beach sound? That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Andre Bienvenu

The Restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab

The Dish: Grilled Lamb Chops with Mint Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

3 Australian Lamb Chops (or more)

Mint Salsa Verde

3/4 cup olive oil

2 cups chopped mint

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1 table capers

1 garlic clove

3 anchovy fillets

1/8 tsp. dried red chilies

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper, cracked

Mustard Marinade

8 oz olive oil

2 oz Dijon mustard

1/2 oz chopped garlic

1/2 oz chopped shallots

1/2 tsp. chopped oregano

1 tsp. chopped rosemary

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 tea black pepper, cracked

1 table chopped parsley

1 oz water

Whipped Goat Cheese

4 oz goat cheese

2 oz honey

1 tsp. lemon juice

Method of Preparation:

– Place all ingredients for the Mint Salsa Verde in a food processor and blend until well blended.

Set aside. Can be made several days ahead of time.

– Add together ingredients together for the whipped goat cheese and mix until well blended. Set aside.

– Add all ingredients for the mustard marinade together and mix. Slowly add the oil until well blended.

– Place the lamb chops in the marinade for 1-2 hours. Remove from the marinade and allow to rest at room temperature for ½ hour prior to grilling.

– Grill lamb chops at 450-500 degrees- about 4 minutes per side.

– When they’re done, remove and place 2 oz whipped goat cheese on the plate.

-Place lamb chops on top of the goat cheese and top with mint salsa verde.

-Garnish with mint leaves in the marinade for 1-2 hours.

To Plate:

Garnish each lamb chop with the mint salsa verde. Put a dollop of whipped goat cheese on the plate, and stack the grilled lamb chops on top. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Serves: 1 (3 chops per serving)

Serving Suggestion: Toscano

Joe’s Stone Crab

11 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-0365

http://www.joesstonecrab.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.