Grilled Lamb Chops/Joe’s Stone Crab

(WSVN) - How does a grilled dish from one of the oldest and most famous restaurants on South Beach sound? That’s what’s cooking — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Andre Bienvenu
The Restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab
The Dish: Grilled Lamb Chops with Mint Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
3 Australian Lamb Chops (or more)
Mint Salsa Verde
3/4 cup olive oil
2 cups chopped mint
1/2 cup chopped parsley
1 table capers
1 garlic clove
3 anchovy fillets
1/8 tsp. dried red chilies
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper, cracked
Mustard Marinade
8 oz olive oil
2 oz Dijon mustard
1/2 oz chopped garlic
1/2 oz chopped shallots
1/2 tsp. chopped oregano
1 tsp. chopped rosemary
1/2 oz lemon juice
1/2 tea black pepper, cracked
1 table chopped parsley
1 oz water
Whipped Goat Cheese
4 oz goat cheese
2 oz honey
1 tsp. lemon juice
Method of Preparation:
– Place all ingredients for the Mint Salsa Verde in a food processor and blend until well blended.
Set aside. Can be made several days ahead of time.
– Add together ingredients together for the whipped goat cheese and mix until well blended. Set aside.
– Add all ingredients for the mustard marinade together and mix. Slowly add the oil until well blended.
– Place the lamb chops in the marinade for 1-2 hours. Remove from the marinade and allow to rest at room temperature for ½ hour prior to grilling.
– Grill lamb chops at 450-500 degrees- about 4 minutes per side.
– When they’re done, remove and place 2 oz whipped goat cheese on the plate.
-Place lamb chops on top of the goat cheese and top with mint salsa verde.
-Garnish with mint leaves in the marinade for 1-2 hours.
To Plate:
Garnish each lamb chop with the mint salsa verde. Put a dollop of whipped goat cheese on the plate, and stack the grilled lamb chops on top. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Serves: 1 (3 chops per serving)
Serving Suggestion: Toscano
Joe’s Stone Crab
11 Washington Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 673-0365
http://www.joesstonecrab.com/
