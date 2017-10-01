Green Goodness Tortellini/Belkys

If you’re in the mood for Italian food, we’ve got a recipe that’s both super healthy and easy to make! Put on those aprons! Tortellini is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Green Goodness Tortellini

Ingredients:

1 package tortellini

1 1/2 cups baby spinach leaves

1/4 cup chopped basil leaves

1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

1/3 cup Greek yogurt (plain)

2 Tbs. basil pesto (store bought is fine)

4 Tbs. olive oil, extra virgin

1/4 Tsp. black pepper

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the tortellini according to package directions.

In a food processor, add spinach, basil, mint, yogurt, pesto, black pepper and half the olive oil. Blend until well combined. Set aside.

Heat remaining olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add tortellini and the spinach mixture. Stir gently to thoroughly coat the tortellini. When it’s hot, it’s ready to serve!

To Plate:

Serve with Parmesan cheese on top. Delicious!

Serves: 4

