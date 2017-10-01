Green Goodness Tortellini/Belkys

If you’re in the mood for Italian food, we’ve got a recipe that’s both super healthy and easy to make! Put on those aprons! Tortellini is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Green Goodness Tortellini
Ingredients:
1 package tortellini
1 1/2 cups baby spinach leaves
1/4 cup chopped basil leaves
1/4 cup chopped mint leaves
1/3 cup Greek yogurt (plain)
2 Tbs. basil pesto (store bought is fine)
4 Tbs. olive oil, extra virgin
1/4 Tsp. black pepper
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Parmesan cheese for garnish (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Prepare the tortellini according to package directions.
- In a food processor, add spinach, basil, mint, yogurt, pesto, black pepper and half the olive oil. Blend until well combined. Set aside.
- Heat remaining olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add tortellini and the spinach mixture. Stir gently to thoroughly coat the tortellini. When it’s hot, it’s ready to serve!
To Plate:
Serve with Parmesan cheese on top. Delicious!
Serves: 4
