Eating right can be tough — especially if you’ve got a big sweet tooth, but we’ve got a treat that won’t leave you feeling guilty. A light and healthy snack is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Greek Yogurt Bars

Courtesy: Go, Eat & Repeat

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 cups granola

1/2 cups blueberries

4 strawberries (sliced)

Method of Preparation:

Simply mix together the Greek yogurt, maple syrup and fruit and pour onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread the mixture into a thin layer. Sprinkle on the granola, then cover and freeze.

To Plate:

Break off pieces when you want a quick, healthy snack on the go!

Serves: 6

