Eating right can be tough — especially if you’ve got a big sweet tooth, but we’ve got a treat that won’t leave you feeling guilty. A light and healthy snack is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Greek Yogurt Bars
Courtesy: Go, Eat & Repeat
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 cups granola
1/2 cups blueberries
4 strawberries (sliced)
Method of Preparation:
Simply mix together the Greek yogurt, maple syrup and fruit and pour onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread the mixture into a thin layer. Sprinkle on the granola, then cover and freeze.
To Plate:
Break off pieces when you want a quick, healthy snack on the go!
Serves: 6
Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.