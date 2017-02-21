Gourmet delights at SoBe Wine and Food Festival

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival really is the place to be — whether you’re creating gourmet delights or just enjoying them. And Deco will show you why you don’t have to empty your wallet to fill up on the eats.

This could be the “taco” the town, because the Loews Hotel is featuring “Tacos After Dark” on Miami Beach.

Lourdes Herman, Lolo’s Surf Cantina: “It’s great for us to be featured there, because we’ve not even been open for two months, and it’s great to be up there with all the great chefs that come for the party.”

Chef Lourdes Herman from Lolo’s Surf Cantina on SoBe is excited to tempt your taste buds with their vegetarian taco.

Lourdes Herman: “So we smoke the mushrooms out, and they get a really different taste. It actually tastes like bacon. Then we roast some cauliflower, we add a punch with chipotle, and do we a pepito pesto, so even though it’s a vegetarian taco, it has tons of flavor with it.”

Her diners agree.

Britta Hanson, customer: “I thought it was phenomenal. It’s crunchy, it’s smoky. It had the right amount of sauce, the right amount of flavor.”

Over at Taquiza on Miami Beach, it’s all about the corn for Chef Steven Santana.

Steven Santana, Taquiza: “We’re gonna do an ‘infladida,’ it’s kind of like a puffed tortilla, crispy, and then we’re going to fill it with hangar steak tartar with an avocado vinaigrette dressing.”

This is Taquiza’s first time at the Wine and Food Festival, and the chef is chomping at the bit for people to taste what they have to offer.

Steve Santana: “It’s cool that our little taco shop has a spot there. We can highlight what we do, highlight our masa, highlight like our whole artisanal process with the corn.”

The event is this Thursday, and for $150 you can eat and drink as much as you want.

