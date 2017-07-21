Gottex has the best luxury swimsuits for summer

Miami Swim Week is bringing the best from all over, even as far away as Israel. The luxury brand Gottex is in the 305 for a show, Saturday, at South Beach’s W Hotel. But we caught up with them for a sneak peak of their latest eye-popping designs.

Keren Gasner: “You have here a lot of life that is surrounded by the beach, around vacations. I think our suit suits perfectly for Miami.”

And perfect for Swim Week. The lovely ladies at Gottex hooked up with Deco at The Palms to show off what they have in store this weekend — including their new profile sport collection.

Annie Markson: “It’s an athleisure collection for a woman who’s looking for a more active lifestyle.”

With athleisure, you’re getting the best of both worlds.

Annie Markson: “It’s like a synergy between two worlds — fashion, which is inspired by the runways and the sport.”

And what screams fashion in 2017 more than leggings?

Annie Markson: “Beach leggings, which are very good for the UV protection and can be worn in and out of the water.”

But wait, there’s more. The new Couture collection, Gottex’s snazziest, highest-end stuff, is proving why they’re the cream of the crop.

Keren Gasner: “Every style is very detailed with special embroideries, accessories, special cuts.”

Check out one of those special details on this suit, which will have you sparkling.

Keren Gasner: “It’s like a marble print, shiny, with a silver illumination on it — a very special technique which makes it very unique and shine on the beach with the sun.”

And you won’t be limited to just the beach with the couture collection.

Keren Gasner: “You can wear them with a long skirt, and it be something you not only wear for the beach, but also in the evening for cocktail parties.”

Chrissy Teigen, Claudia Schiffer and Tyra Banks are all on board, so you know Gottex is bringing you the real deal.

Keren Gasner: “It’s all about making everything by hand, bead by bead. It takes many hours to make each embroidery.”

