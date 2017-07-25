Gordon Ramsay bags 3 pythons in Miami for cooking show

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebrity chef went on a hunt for pythons in South Florida.

Gordon Ramsay and his son joined local hunters to kill and then cook Burmese pythons in West Miami-Dade.

The group bagged three pythons, bringing the total captured by district hunters over the last four months to 317.

It’s the state’s most successful hunt yet.

Ramsay’s adventure will air in an upcoming episode of his new series “The F Word,” airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Channel 7.

