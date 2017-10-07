MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - International superstar Gloria Estefan received a high honor from a national LGBT organization, Saturday night.

The South Florida-based artist was celebrated at the 2017 National LGBTQ Task Force Gala, which was held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Thank you so much #NationalLGBTQTaskForce for this beautiful award and for the beautiful words!… https://t.co/q9zOvW3xyV — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) October 8, 2017

Estefan was presented with the National Leadership Award for her work in the LGBTQ community. Her support of marriage equality, along with her efforts to raise awareness, helped earn her the award.

