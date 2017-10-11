Gloria Estefan donates use of song for video on Irma recovery in Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida superstar is helping the Keys come back after Hurricane Irma.

Gloria Estefan has donated the use of her song “Coming Out of the Dark” for a video showing the island chain during the storm and the ongoing recovery efforts as tourists are being welcomed back.

Irma was a Category four hurricane when it struck the Keys in September — destroying homes and businesses.

