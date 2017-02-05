(WSVN) - A grilled cheese sandwich might just be the ultimate comfort food. But today — it’s getting a gourmet makeover. We’re giving this all American dish an Italian twist — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Glam Grilled Cheese

Courtesy: Cafe Delites

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons olive oil

⅓ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup chopped spinach (fresh or frozen- if frozen be sure it’s drained well)

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Dried Italian mixed herbs, to taste

¼ cup grated light mozzarella cheese

4 thick slices sourdough bread

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup of your favorite pasta sauce (optional)

Method of Preparation:

– In a medium sized pan, sauté the garlic in olive oil, until just fragrant. Remove from pan and put the sautéed garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.

-Add the ricotta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and Italian herbs to the pan-fried garlic and mix until well combined.

– Spread one side of each slice of bread with butter. Divide the ricotta mixture in half and spread it on the un-buttered sides of two slices of bread with the buttered side up (to create a sandwich).

– Put the sandwiches in the pan and cook over medium heat, turning once, until the cheese has melted and both sides are golden brown (about 3-4 minutes per side).

To Plate:

– Sprinkle with extra Italian herbs and serve with your favorite pasta sauce for dipping!

Serves: 2

