(WSVN) - A grilled cheese sandwich might just be the ultimate comfort food. But today — it’s getting a gourmet makeover. We’re giving this all American dish an Italian twist — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Glam Grilled Cheese
Courtesy: Cafe Delites
Ingredients:
1 clove garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons olive oil
⅓ cup ricotta cheese
¼ cup chopped spinach (fresh or frozen- if frozen be sure it’s drained well)
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Dried Italian mixed herbs, to taste
¼ cup grated light mozzarella cheese
4 thick slices sourdough bread
1 tablespoon butter
½ cup of your favorite pasta sauce (optional)
Method of Preparation:
– In a medium sized pan, sauté the garlic in olive oil, until just fragrant. Remove from pan and put the sautéed garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.
-Add the ricotta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and Italian herbs to the pan-fried garlic and mix until well combined.
– Spread one side of each slice of bread with butter. Divide the ricotta mixture in half and spread it on the un-buttered sides of two slices of bread with the buttered side up (to create a sandwich).
– Put the sandwiches in the pan and cook over medium heat, turning once, until the cheese has melted and both sides are golden brown (about 3-4 minutes per side).
To Plate:
– Sprinkle with extra Italian herbs and serve with your favorite pasta sauce for dipping!
Serves: 2
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.