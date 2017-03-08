Gigi Hadid photographs boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zayn Malik is starring in an ad campaign photographed by his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

My man by me for @versus_versace SS17 !! thank you so much @donatella_versace @patti_wilson @joannasimkin @eriktorstensson 🖤 #versusuncesored A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:22am PST

The former One Direction singer is in the spring summer campaign for Versace’s Versus line. The photoshoot took place at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. Model Adwoa Aboah also appears in the campaign.

Malik says being photographed by Hadid for the shoot made it “extra special.”

Malik’s representative says the campaign images will be used both on social media and in print.

obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me xxxxxxxxxxx A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:38am PST

