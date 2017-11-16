The holidays are upon us, and Lynn and Shireen have nothing to wear. Which is a problem, so Lynn headed to Trina Turk in Miami to discover that the biggest trends this season look great on every woman.

Lynn Martinez: “Christmas is gonna be here in like two seconds.”

Sleigh bells ring. Are ya listening?

Lynn Martinez: “Top three trends this holiday season?”

Mollie Olaechea, Trina Turk: “Cape dresses, bell sleeves and jumpsuits.”

At Trina Turk Boutique in Miami, we discover this holiday season is all about color, class and sass.

Lynn Martinez: “When I walk in this store, the first thing I see is red!”

Mollie Olaechea: “Definitely color. We’re doing a lot of red this season. It’s still festive, but it’s very sexy.”

The color that never goes out of style — classic and bold.

Mollie Olaechea: “We’re doing a lot of cape dresses, we have a lot of dresses with bell sleeves that have a little bit of a 60s flare.”

I mean, look at this!

Lynn Collins: “Oh, my God, that dress is so damn cute!”

Mollie Olaechea: “It’s got an attitude, and it says holidays.”

And lots of movement.

Mollie Olaechea: “When you walk, it just sways. It’s really beautiful on, always a best-seller for us. They fit gorgeously.”

Another trend: traditional plaid – with a Trina flair. These pencil pants and off-the-shoulder top are great for a party — sexy and festive. Throw on a leather jacket for a different look.

Something else you’ll see this season: the tuxedo.

Lynn Martinez: “So when you said tuxedo looks, it’s feminine.”

Mollie Olaechea: “Oh, absolutely. It’s very sexy and feminine. It has edges that I really like.”

Yeah, that’s pretty feminine!

Lynn Martinez: “If a woman can only get one thing this holiday season, what should she get?”

Mollie Olaechea: “I’m gonna go with a scuba, like what you’re wearing. This material is fantastic.”

And for New Year’s, it’s all about silver and gold.

Mollie Olaechea: “The bottom part of it is tinsel sewn onto silk.”

Also fab for New Year’s…

Mollie Olaechea: “This is our Mackie dress, and this is a golden zigzag jacquard.”

It’s got some stretch to it, and the best part: a matching handbag!

Mollie Olaechea: “Actually, there are quite a few matching handbags this season. We have four now with the same fabric as the clothing.”

And for the girl who wants to stand out even more, this long jacquard dress with a deep “v” back and a bustle, or a short sexy version — both with a vintage feel and a lot of elegance.

So this season, go bold, and give yourself the gift of fashion.

FOR MORE INFO:

Trina Turk

7200 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 409-4383

https://www.trinaturk.com/s/trinaturk/home

