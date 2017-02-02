Getting ready for your next trip tropical vacation but don’t know what to bring? We’ve got the hottest trends to hit the sand while you soak up some rays, and these styles will also amp up your day-to-night wardrobe.

When it comes to resort fashion 2017, there’s two things to remember.

Nicole Hernandez: “The styles are varied and fun.”

AleXx Kann Boutique gave us a taste of what you need for your next tropical getaway at Miami Beach’s own little paradise, the Island Deck Gardens.

Nicole Hernandez: “Crocheted looks. Jeweled. Embellished and flashy.”

Paired with…

Nicole Hernandez: “Feathers and fringe.”

And you’re golden! Look sexy and chic in crochet.

Nicole Hernandez: “It’ll keep you cool and you can wear it as a one piece or break it up with another color and another plain piece.”

You can go head to toe, or break it up with another fabric. Playing peekaboo never sounded better.

Nicole Hernandez: “You can sport the shorts also with your bikini.”

Or take the trend a step further.

Nicole Hernandez: “Crochet bikinis are hot this year. They’re colorful, bright.”

The 70s inspired beach look is back in business in 2017.

Looking to shine a little brighter?

Nicole Hernandez: “One of the trends this season are embellished and jeweled looks.”

Whether it’s an embellished tunic, a bedazzled cover up or some sexy camouflage, you’ll be the gem of the season wherever you sport these fashion forward styles.

Nicole Hernandez: “Take ’em to the beach and right after that, you can take ’em to the bar. Just put on some heels and you’ll be ready.”

These looks aren’t just for the beach, you can wear them anywhere.

Nicole Hernandez: “This stuff can take you from day to night.”

Now for the accessories.

Nicole Hernandez: “Accessories this season are loud and exotic.”

And when it comes those accent pieces — start all the way on top.

Nicole Hernandez: “Headpieces can add flair to any outfit.”

Whether they are floral and feminine, or Native American inspired and loud…

Nicole Hernandez: “You can make a statement this season with these headpieces.”

Another go-to to dress up your resort wear? Beads, but not just any beads.

Nicole Hernandez: “This season, Bali beads are in.”

Add tassels with color to make them super chic or wear them solo.

And of course, every fashionista needs something to carry her stuff in, like this one that comes all the way from St. Tropez.

Nicole Hernandez: “All you need is one beach bag, and this bag will take you anywhere.”

FOR MORE INFO:

AleXx Kann Boutique

(786) 280-5209

