Get your message out with sassy slogan swimsuits

In other fashion news, if you’re hitting the beach this summer, it’s time to make a statement. Deco hit the sand and checked out the latest trend — sassy slogan swimsuits!

This summer, it’s all about getting your message out. Slogan swimsuits are all the rage.

From logos to hashtags — it’s a new way to slay on the sand.

Andrea Gaviria, OMG Swimwear: “All the young girls are loving the logos swimwear. I think it’s really Instagram, all the famous quotes.”

Release your inner mermaid, or find a one-piece that fits you like a glove.

Andrea Gaviria: “Some of the looks you’re gonna see this year are the ‘Babe’ and the ‘Baewatch.'”

And there’s no shortage of celebs rocking the look.

Andrea Gaviria: “Right now Beyonce is loving it. Kim, all the Kardashians, are wearing the famous quote pieces.”

Angela Simmons wants everyone to know “This bod’s for you.”

And Olivia Munn – is ready to “Ride or die.”

If you’ve got the bod, this suit will make you say OMG!

Andrea Gaviria: “Right now what were doing is our company trademark which is ‘OMG.’ I want you to look at a swimsuit and think immediately OMG, it matches us perfectly.”

Pair your message with a high cut once piece — and don’t be afraid to get a little color.

Andrea Gaviria: “This summer’s trends are very bright colors. The 90s are back, so bright neons, greens, pinks.”

The word is out — slogan swimsuits are totally on trend.

Andrea Gaviria: “They feel like they’re a part of it and they just wanna rock it.”

