Get bubbled up at Champagne Fun Festival

When it comes to celebrating good times, champagne is the drink of choice. You know how it goes — pop open a bottle and let the good times begin! The bubbly will flow in downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend. People will drink and dine under the stars, all for a good cause.

On Saturday night, Fort Lauderdale will host the first annual Champagne Fun Festival. It’s a party with a purpose.

Raul Gallon, Champagne Fun Festival: “The Champagne Fun Festival is a mixture of entertainment and helping and contributing to a good cause in the downtown area.”

Veuve Clicquot champagne is sponsoring the event, which combats homelessness in the area.

There’ll be no drinking on an empty stomach — restaurants from all over the 954 will be represented.

Louie Bossi’s will be there.

Kevin Darr, executive chef at Louie Bossi’s: “We chose to be part of the festival because it gives us an opportunity to help people, a great cause. It also gives us the opportunity to get our food out there to people that might not have experienced Louie Bossi’s before.”

The seafood risotto is the eatery’s contribution to the soiree.

It was an easy choice for two smart reasons.

Kevin Darr: “We chose this dish because it incorporates the Veuve, the champagne, and it also showcases what we do here at the restaurant.”

Lobster and champagne — a match made in food heaven.

You’ll be able to indulge in that perfect pairing, thanks to the luscious lobster roll from Shooters Waterfront.

Enrique Altuve, chef at Shooters Waterfront: “It’s one of our signature dishes at the restaurant, and it’s perfect for an outside event.”

Fresh lobster salad on a sweet roll — the perfect small bite.

Leaves your other hand free to hold a champagne glass. Or you can wave it in the air to the beats provided by DJ Irie, who’ll rock the night.

Music, food, champagne — don’t miss this chance to have a great night and help those in need.

The corks start poppin’ this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFO:

Champagne Fun Festival

http://www.champagnefunfestival.com/

