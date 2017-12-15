Get bites for a bargain with at these happy hours

When it comes to happy hour in SoFlo, there is a lot to be happy about. The prices are great, the food and drinks are just as good as the view!

One of the best spots for happy hour on Lincoln Road isn’t on the road … it’s above it.

Juvia is a penthouse restaurant and there’s lots to be happy about when the sun starts to set.

Sunny Oh, executive chef: “Juvia has a happy hour to give all the people who live here as well, as the guests who come in, the opportunity to be able to come up and see the view and the beauty of Miami Beach.”

Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you get bites for a bargain thanks to their sunset menu.

Sunny Oh: “For happy hour, we are offering $11 cocktails.”

Nibble on a variety of tacos or some of their shrimp specialties and toss back Juvia punch or the Juvia mockingbird made with tequila and watermelon.

Sunny Oh: “It’s like a spicy margarita.”

High above Brickell in Miami, Area 31 at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel wants you to mingle at their happy hour called social hour.

Frank Petitto, director of food and beverage: “We offer and feature our social hour seven days a week starting at 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.”

Food and drinks during social hour are $8 a piece, but on Fridays, time is on your side.

Frank Petitto: “Our feature premiere is on Fridays for our social called Beat the Clock. We start at 5 o’clock and start at $5 cocktails. At 6 p.m. it’s $6 cocktails and so on and so forth.”

Say cheers to wine, cocktails, even bubbly – but leave room for food.

Frank Petitto: “Our social hour has our mainstay staples which is our ham and cheese croquettes as well as our truffle and parmesan fries.”

Rooftop at One West Las Olas is unique, to say the least.

Tony Boukhar, manager: “Rooftop at 1WLO is the first rooftop bar in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.”

Nothing goes better with the garden-like vibe and panoramic views of the city than some top-shelf cocktails.

Tony Boukhar: “We’re focused on being a craft cocktail bar here. What that means to us is taking the focus on classic traditional cocktails and really elevating those cocktails by only using the freshest juices and garnishes.”

Order up The Cobb Father — lemon juice, simple syrup, corn stock, corn puree and bourbon.

Or try the vodka and cucumber juice-based Garden Party.

They’re the perfect partners for various bar bites.

Tony Boukhar: “The menu is a chef-driven small plates menu. We’ll consistently be changing all the menu items, really being reflective of seasonality and the freshest items that we can source.”

It’s all good at rooftop at 1 WLO.

FOR MORE INFO:

Juvia

1111 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8272

http://www.juviamiami.com/

Area 31

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 424-5234

http://www.area31restaurant.com/

One West Las Olas

221 S Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-523-0000

http://www.therestaurantpeople.com/rooftop/

