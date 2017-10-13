Get artsy at Craft It

When it comes to fun with your friends, most of the time the only option is to go to a bar. But now, you and your pals can go out and, when you get home, you have something more than a hangover: You have art to hang up. Say cheers to Craft It.

Time to get crafty in Deerfield Beach. That’s because Craft It wants to bring out your inner artist.

Jennifer Gomez, Craft It: “Craft It is a place where we have all different types of crafts for all different ages.”

Have a girls night out — or make it a date night.

Jennifer Gomez: “You can bring anything you like. You can bring wine and snacks, regular drinks for the ones who don’t drink.”

And what makes this spot cool and different is, from pillows to plaster, they have a project for everyone.

Jennifer Gomez: “We specialize in all different types of art. We have over a half dozen types. We have wood board painting, we have glass fusing, we have wine glass painting.”

With this many choices, you can keep coming back and don’t have to make the same thing over and over.

Jennifer Gomez: “Our most popular craft at the moment is our wood signs because they are unique and custom. We like to have different options for everybody to choose from. We want people to come here and choose different crafts every time they come.”

And, if your inner artist needs some help, they’ve got you covered.

Jennifer Gomez: “That’s what’s great about here. Every one of our projects, we have cheats for everyone to do. So the not-so-crafty have the ability to come in and pretty much do anything. We have stencils that allow for people to have perfect handwriting.”

The projects come in all different sizes, and prices range from $15 to $55.

Best of all — if you don’t see something, they can help you create it.

Jennifer Gomez: “We have options you can choose from, but if you want something custom, just let us know.”

Most of the crafts can go home with you, but a few need some finishing touches from the pros — and it’s a reason to return.

Laura Reed: “It’s not your classic going out, but if you don’t want to go out clubbing and partying but you still want to have fun and still drink, you can do it in a nice, fun environment and make art.”

Ladies night at a bar is so last year. Grab some friends and, instead of painting the town, paint a sign, and that’s perfect for your house.

Craft It has a schedule of classes, or you can walk in.

FOR MORE INFO:

Craft It

3833 W Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

(954) 426-0020

http://craftitfl.com/

