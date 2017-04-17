Get a ‘tax break’ with half-off drinks at BLT Prime

Taxes are due on Tuesday, and Lynn could use a drink. Then you’ll love this story. We got a couple of extra days this year since the 15th landed during Easter weekend. But it’s just delaying the inevitable. Now one Doral hot spot is offering some tax day relief.

Tax Day is around the corner, and for those who paid — and those who didn’t — BLT Prime at Trump National Doral has a deal for you.

Michele Grimm, event manager at BLT Prime: “In honor of Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18, we are offering all-day 50 percent off of our beer, champagne, select wines and cocktails.”

All day April 18th, both hotel guests and locals who drink up at BLT Prime can get the discount.

Michele Grimm: “We are doing this because we want to give back for Tax Day. We want you to come out to Trump National Doral and enjoy the stunning looks on our veranda and enjoy all of our beverages.”

Toast to getting a refund — or drink up after you pay up.

Michele Grimm: “This deal is not only for wines by the glass, but also wines by the bottle of our featured wine bottles.”

Bubbly by the glass, and even beer on tap and in bottles, are half off.

Customer 1: “It’s like a big happy hour in Doral.”

From the house specialty — the BLT Julep; it’s made with powered sugar, simple syrup, whisky and mint — to the antioxidant mojito that mixes fresh mint and berries with rum, cocktails can be an all-day affair.

Michele Grimm: “You can spend all day here. Start your day off with a Bloody Mary, and then stay for happy hour, and then have a nightcap.”

Ben Franklin said it best. “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

Well — maybe that should be — death, taxes and great drink specials.

Michele Grimm: “Our cocktails are usually $16, so with the tax relief you get 50 percent off, which would make it a very great deal of $8.”

Sorry guys — drinking at BLT Prime isn’t a tax write-off, but it’s a way to make tax day less taxing.

FOR MORE INFO:

BLT Prime at Trump National Doral

Trump National Doral

4400 N.W. 87th Ave.

Miami, FL 33178

(305) 591-6606

http://bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/miami/

