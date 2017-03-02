Get a taste of Greece with Santorini by Georgios

Deco’s going Greek tonight thanks to a new hidden hot spot. This restaurant brings the lush, delicious island of Santorini to South Beach, and on top of traditional Greek food, they serve up adult beverages like you’ve never had them before!

There’s a Greek gem hidden in South Beach’s Hilton Bentley Hotel.

Georgios Vogiatzis: “We are lucky to be in one of the best locations in the world.”

Santorini by Georgios offers a taste of the Greek island of Santorini. From it’s fresh seafood dishes and traditional lamb, to the Greek style pizza, there’s one common ingredient in everything they serve.

Georgios Vogiatzis: “If you don’t have love, you cannot cook.”

Christos Mammas: “Everything has to come out, it has to come out where when you taste the food, you feel the food, so the flavor — it almost comes alive as you’re eating it.”

The owner mingles with everyone who comes through the doors and makes sure his customers feel like family.

Christos Mammas: “This isn’t a business, this is a family. People start coming here, you get to know their name. You wanna go where everybody knows your name, almost like the old saying with ‘Cheers.'”

And that is part of what keeps customers coming back for more.

Josh Berman: “It’s incredible, it’s the best food in Miami. When I wanna impress people, I bring them here.”

Ricardo Victorero: “It’s a great ambiance, I mean, the owner’s great. We have a good set up at the pool. He’s very personal with everybody. The food’s always fresh.”

But it’s not just the food that has people raving — their specialty beverages are a hit poolside.

Christos Mammas: “Take the pineapple, you take the guts of the pineapple and you make a fresh fruit drink.”

They blend up your alcoholic beverages of choice. Throw them inside a fruit, like a whole pineapple or watermelon and top it with more fresh fruits.

Guest 1: “Very flavorful, a lot of fruits, fresh fruits, it’s very yummy.”

Guest 2: “Doesn’t taste like alcohol, so if somebody likes really fruity drinks like me, it’s perfect.”

Christos Mammas: “Nothing beats a drink with freshness. It’s fresh fruit, it’s not syrup. You can tell the difference between a syrup and a fresh fruit. The people that drink it do realize there is a huge difference.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Santorini by Georgios

101B Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 672-6624

http://www.santorinibygeorgios.com/

