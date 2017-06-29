Get a sugar high with Candy and Cones

It’s hot, humid and there’s a chance of rain. So why not go inside, cool down and fill up on some sweet treats? Next month honors one of our favorite foods — ice cream. We found a spot where you can celebrate, and get a sugar high.

The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood has a sweet escape for guests and locals.

Anessa Cameron, Candy and Cones: “Candy and Cones is an ice cream and candy shop here on property.”

If you have a sweet tooth, Candy and Cones is the place to be. They’re serving up 12 flavors of ice cream — and it’s all made here.

Anessa Cameron: “What makes our ice cream special is that we use the freshest ingredients, so we control the taste and the flavor and texture to get the best product as possible.”

They combine all the ingredients, and then a special machine churns it until it’s creamy and delicious.

Anessa Cameron: “Since it take only about 10 minutes for ice cream to be made, you are always going to have the freshest quality here.”

Sure, they have classics like strawberry and chocolate, but then they’re mixing things up with banana salted caramel and PB & J.

Anessa Cameron: “The Superman consists of cotton candy ice cream, bubble gum ice cream and vanilla ice cream.”

Go for a cone, a cup or even a bucket.

Anessa Cameron: “We fill up the base with cupcakes, choose different flavors to go on top. More cupcakes, more ice cream, then you start adding toppings, whipped cream and finish it off with a cherry.”

From chocolate dipped ice cream sandwiches to fun ice cream pops to milkshakes, the house-made ice cream is in all sorts of treats.

Sarah Gamble: “Its nice to come over here. There are so many toppings to choose from. I like it a lot.”

And this spot wouldn’t be called Candy and Cones without the candy, too.

Anessa Cameron: “We have 40 different types of candy on the wall.”

At most places you pay for candy by the pound. Here, it’s by the container.

Anessa Cameron: “Customers will purchase a box and fill up with whatever candy you want until the box closes.”

Since July is National Ice Cream Month, if you need me, I will be celebrating at Candy and Cones.

FOR MORE INFO:

Candy and Cones at The Diplomat

3555 S Ocean Dr.

Hollywood, FL 33019

(954) 602-6000

http://www.diplomatresort.com/wine-dine_viewItem_251-en.html

