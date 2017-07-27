George Clooney, Guillermo del Toro on Venice Film Fest slate

ROME (AP) — This year’s Venice Film Festival will include a crime comedy by George Clooney, a Guillermo del Toro fantasy and a Darren Aronofsky thriller.

Organizers announced a 21-film competition lineup Thursday that includes the Clooney-directed “Suburbicon,” the story of a home invasion gone wrong starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore.

Also competing for the Golden Lion prize are del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” about a woman’s relationship with a sea creature, and Aronofsky’s “Mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The 74th Venice festival opens Aug. 30 in the canal-crossed Italian city with Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” about a man who decides to shrink himself. It closes Sept. 9 with Takeshi Kitano’s gangster thriller “Outrage Coda.”

The lineup also features films by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Ireland’s Martin McDonagh and Japan’s Hirokazu Koreeda.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.