George and Amal Clooney reportedly expecting twins

(WSVN) - Multiple outlets are reporting that George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, are expecting twins.

Yahoo News reports that a family friend confirmed the pregnancy, and U.K.’s Daily Mail elaborated, saying the couple is due in June. TV host Julie Chen broke the news with an announcement on The Talk, while Access Hollywood corroborated the announcement with a report of their own. TMZ has also confirmed the pregnancy.

We can all agree that George and Amal's twins will have the most incredible parents ever! https://t.co/IPV3JReFDU 😍 pic.twitter.com/O5VbIptvqo — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 9, 2017

The couple has not yet confirmed the news themselves. If true, it would make both 39-year-old Amal and 55-year-old George first-time parents. The two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Italy in 2014.

The Hollywood couple won’t be the only ones expecting twins; Beyonce and Jay-Z recently announced that they, too, are pregnant with twins in an Instagram post.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.