Garlicky Smashed Potatoes/Belkys

(WSVN) - Side dishes can really enhance a meal, especially yummy, garlicky, buttery potatoes! That’s what’s cooking- as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Garlicky Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

8 Yukon Gold Potatoes

3 Tbs. melted butter (or more to taste)

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbs. fresh chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

4 Tbs. Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

– In a pot, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender- about 20 minutes. Drain well.

– Spray a baking sheet with oil- and use a potato smasher to lightly smash each potato in one piece.

– Mix the butter, garlic and parsley together and spoon the mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

– Bake the potatoes at 400 degrees until they are light golden brown and crispy, about 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over each potato and continue baking until the cheese is melted.

To Plate:

– Season with more salt and pepper and parsley (to taste) and serve hot.

Serves: 8

