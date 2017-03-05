Garlicky Smashed Potatoes/Belkys

(WSVN) - Side dishes can really enhance a meal, especially yummy, garlicky, buttery potatoes! That’s what’s cooking- as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Garlicky Smashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
8 Yukon Gold Potatoes
3 Tbs. melted butter (or more to taste)
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 Tbs. fresh chopped parsley
salt and pepper to taste
4 Tbs. Parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
– In a pot, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender- about 20 minutes. Drain well.
– Spray a baking sheet with oil- and use a potato smasher to lightly smash each potato in one piece.
– Mix the butter, garlic and parsley together and spoon the mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
– Bake the potatoes at 400 degrees until they are light golden brown and crispy, about 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over each potato and continue baking until the cheese is melted.
To Plate:
– Season with more salt and pepper and parsley (to taste) and serve hot.
Serves: 8
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.