Fresh sushi at Dashi inside River Yacht Club

There are plenty of places in South Florida to get sushi, but now there’s something new and fresh — on the Riverfront. This sushi spot is so hidden away, it’s inside another restaurant. Deco stopped by Dashi and got the inside scoop.

The food at Dashi is fresh and artfully prepared. It’s a great find — if you can find it.

Deanna Cabrera, Dashi: “Dashi is actually located in the River Yacht Club. It’s a restaurant within a restaurant.”

That’s right. Dashi is located inside the New River Yacht Club in Downtown Miami. It’s tucked away in a corner of the restaurant — right on the river.

Deanna Cabrera: “Being located on the river is fantastic. We absolutely love it. It allows our guests to come by boat.”

By boat and car, people are coming for the food.

Chef Shuji Hiyakawa serves up a delectable mix of udon bowls, tempura and sushi.

Shuji Hiyakawa, executive chef: “I’m trying to do it very minimal. I put the layer of flavor so you taste every single ingredient.”

The ingredients are traditional, authentic and very fresh.

Shuji Hiyakawa: “This is a hamachi ponzu. Thinly sliced hamachi and ponzu jelly and cucumber. This is cha soba, soba buckwheat with green tea and mushrooms.”

Chef Shuji took us inside the kitchen to make his specialty, seared duck breast.

Shuji Hiyakawa: “I am cooking today a Peking duck, so I’m searing right now. The skin side, nice and crispy.”

After cooking, the duck is sliced and topped with miso, fried leek and a blend of secret spices.

Customer 1: “Food was awesome. I loved everything. We tried really had a good arrangement, very fresh.”

You’ll marvel at the dishes — and the view.

Customer 2: “I think it’s a great place if you’re looking for classic, authentic Japanese food that isn’t as far as the beach but a ‘lil closer to downtown.”

And while Dashi may be slightly off the beaten path, Chef Shuji is just fine with that.

Deanna Cabrera: “I like a very sleek, like a hiding spot, people don’t see it from outside. I like that. One perk of this location.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dashi at River Yacht Club

401 SW 3rd Ave.

Miami FL 33130

(786) 870-5304

http://dashirestaurant.com/

