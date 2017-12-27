French Dip/Food@Science

You can grab a good meal while exploring one of South Florida’s newest attractions. A delicious french dip is on the menu tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tony Terho

The Restaurant: Food@Science, Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

The Dish: French Dip

Ingredients:

6-8″ hoagie with soft bread

2-3 Tbsp garlic aioli (recipe below)

6-10 slices of roast beef, depending how much you want (recipe below)

2-3 slices provolone

¼ – 1/3 cup of mixed roasted peppers (recipe below)

1oz veal/beef jus (recipe below)

Meat:

1 large piece of rump roast or bottom round

2 heads garlic, cut in half across

1 yellow onion, cut into 8

1 large carrot, cut into coins ½” thick

2 stalks celery cut 1″ long pieces

1 jalapeno, cut lengthwise – Deseeded and ribs cut out

2 bay leaves

6 whole black peppercorns

4 sprigs of thyme

2 large tomatoes cut into ¼ and roasted

1 poblano, fire roasted and peeled (Deseeded)

1 cup red wine

Beef broth, enough to barely cover the meat

Oil for cooking the meat, just enough for a 1/8″ layer in the pot

Garlic Aioli:

4 heads of garlic, whole with skin on

Pomace olive oil, enough to cover the garlic in a small pot

1 Tbsp of salt

1qt mayo

Au jus:

Beef or Veal bones

Carrots

Yellow onions

Celery

Tomato paste

Garlic heads, cut in half across – 5-15 depending how much you make

Method of Preparation:

Roast Beef:

Salt & pepper the meat, let sit for 30-45 minutes. Sear in a pot on med-high heat until all sides are nicely browned. Take the meat out and set it to the side, turn it down to med heat and add in carrots, and garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Cook onions and celery for 2 minutes. Add poblano, jalapeno, thyme, bay leaves & tomato. Turn heat up to med-high until the bottom of the pot gets color. De-glaze with red wine and cook it until the taste of alcohol is out of it. Add the roast back, cover with broth.

Turn heat up to max until it comes to a simmer or low boil, then turn it down to low & cook for 2-4 hours depending on how big the piece is. Meat should be very tender. Cool it off in the liquid you cooked it in.

Garlic Aioli:

Cover garlic with oil in pot, turn heat to high until starts slowly simmering then down to low. Add salt & let cook until garlic is very soft. Cool down. Once cooled cut the garlic heads in half and squeeze the garlic out. Puree in blender with a little salt & the mayo.

Peppers:

Fire roast each pepper until charred black, put in a container and place cover over them. Once cooled a bit clean off the charred skin with a towel (cloth or paper, whichever you prefer). Cut the core out, clean seeds out and ribs. Slice into 1/8″ thick (julienne).

Au Jus:

Cut mirepoix (carrots,onions,celery) into large dice & roast along with garlic. 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until gets nice color. Roast bones at 350 for 20 minutes or until nicely colored. Cover bones with tomato paste and roast until lightly colored.

Place bones and roasted mirepoix in a pot, cover with water. Bring to a boil and turn down to a simmer. Simmer for 24 hours. Reduce until desired flavor and body is reached.

To Plate:

Warm up roast beef in some of the jus. Slather garlic aioli on both sides on inside of bread. Fill up sandwich with roast beef, top with peppers and provolone. Roast in oven until cheese is slightly melted. Serve with potato chips and side of au jus.

Serves: One sandwich per person

Serving Suggestion: Arnold Palmer (iced tea/lemonade mix)

Food@Science

(located inside Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science)

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 434-9600

www.frostscience.org/foodscience-menu/

