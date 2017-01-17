Fox’s Tuesday lineup of comedy

A new girl, a mick and a bone. Tonight is going to be the bomb-diggity on 7. Here is a look ahead at all the hilarity about to ensue.

Fox’s Tuesday prime time line-up begins with “New Girl.” The comedy continues with guest star Megan Fox, while co-star Hannah Simone says her character’s relationship with Schmidt is still going strong.

Hannah Simone: “They got engaged and everybody said, ‘Where’s the wedding?’ We had the wedding and now the next question is, ‘Where’s the baby? We want a baby,’ so I don’t know if the writers are listening, but maybe who knows.”

Then, the freshman comedy “The Mick” will keep audiences laughing.

Kaitlin Olson: “We just got picked up for four more, which is great but also it makes us nervous ’cause we want every episode to be amazing.”

Star and executive producer Kaitlin Olson says her character continues making bad decisions. But, it’s all in good fun.

Kaitlin Olson: “We don’t plan on stepping back at all. I hope it sparks conversation, but I also mainly hope it makes people laugh. It’s a comedy.”

And as the 12th and final season of “Bones” wraps up with a 12-episode run, stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz say the upcoming shows are packed with surprises.

David Boreanaz: “Death, closure, wedding, rebirth.”

Emily Deschanel: “Undercover, lumberjack, demolition derby.”

David Boreanaz: “Betty White, Stephen Fry.”

Emily Deschanel: “Ed Asner.”

Both: “Hal Holbrook!”

Emily Deschanel: “June Squip.”

David Boreanaz: “It’s kind of the fireworks at the end of the Fourth of July.”

