FOX debuts new police drama ‘APB’

A new crime time show debuts on FOX, Monday night. Yes, it’s crime time in prime time, and South Florida’s Natalie Martinez is at the center of the action. The show is set in Chicago, but Natalie tells Deco she’s missing Miami’s warmth.

In FOX’s new police drama “APB,” crime-fighting is getting a high tech makeover for one Chicago Police Department.

That’s because there’s a new sheriff in town: Gideon Reeves, played by Justin Kirk.

Justin Kirk (as Gideon Reeves): “Give me the 13th District to run. You turn me down and you can explain to the taxpayers why you turned down almost $100 million in free money.”

But he’s not your typical sheriff. Gideon is a billionaire engineer who takes over the force as he tries to hunt down his friend’s killer.

Justin Kirk: “It’s an exploration of whether this would be a good idea or not.”

And introduces a scientific way of fighting crime.

Natalie Martinez: “He comes up with this app that’s kind of like an Uber that allows to locate the nearest cop, tours you and allows you to actually participate in crime-solving.”

The person piloting the mission is Detective Theresa Murphy — better known right here in Miami as hometown girl Natalie Martinez.

Natalie Martinez (as Amelia Murphy): “Technology, it doesn’t solve cases. Cops do.”

Natalie says the new sheriff is leaving his mark on the precinct.

Natalie Martinez: “We’re coming from a precinct that can barely afford uniforms, and people to do things in a cop year, to making this just tech-savvy wonderland of technology.”

And you can take the girl out of Miami to fight crime in the Windy City, but you can’t take Miami out of the girl.

Natalie Martinez: “I’m a Miami girl at heart, always, so I get back very often. My whole family’s there.”

Looks like her love for the 305 has rubbed off on her police drama partner in crime.

Justin Kirk: “If we do another season, let’s do it in Miami.”

Natalie Martinez: “I would be so happy.”

Catch Natalie and the APB crew Mondays at 9 p.m., right after all-new episodes of “24: Legacy,” both right here on 7.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.