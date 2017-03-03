FOX’s new comedy ‘Making History’ takes us through time

Everything from a compass to a DeLorean to a hot tub has been used to travel through time, but a new show has found a more practical method.

Yassir Lester (as Chris): “A really big duffle bag?”

Adam Pally (as Dan): “It’s a time machine. I go to the past every weekend. Sometimes on Tuesdays. Get in. I’ll zip you up.”

“Making History” is a new FOX comedy that follows a time travel hobbyist, a professor, and Paul Revere’s daughter as they visit different eras.

Think Bill and Ted have an excellent adventure with Marty McFly.

Of course different time periods mean lots of costume changes — and stars Yassir Lester and Adam Pally talked with Deco about which outfits they like to wear even when they’re not shooting.

Adam Pally: “My whole Revolutionary garb outfit to the club.”

Yassir Lester: “Oh, that’s cool.”

Adam Pally: “If you think that’s cool to dance to ‘Bad and Boujee’ in your normal clothes, wait till you do it dressed as a pioneer of the Revolutionary War.”

“Making History” makes history when the series premieres this Sunday at 8:30 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.