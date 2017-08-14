The X-Men story is mutating, demons are more possessive than ever, and a starship commander’s personal problems follow him into deep space. There’s a lot happening this season on FOX — and we’re getting a sneak peek.

Scott Grimes (as Gordon Malloy): “This should be a real fun trip for all of us.”

Excitement is building for the upcoming season on FOX. Seth MacFarlane’s new sci-fi comedy, “The Orville,” premieres Sept. 10.

Seth MacFarlane (as Ed Mercer): “We don’t mean you any harm.”

Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn): “Well, we did just shoot his dad.”

Seth MacFarlane (as Ed Mercer): “Aside from shooting your dad.”

Seth MacFarlane: “This was percolating for a good chunk of time, I think, probably all the way back to high school. This is very much the show that I wanted to come out to Hollywood to do.”

Sean Teale (as Eclipse): “The X-Men, we don’t even know if they exist anymore.”

Marvel’s “The Gifted” brings a new twist to the “X-Men” mutant story.

Stephen Moyer: “There is no sort of stone left unturned in terms of just what they are doing. The sets are incredible, scripts are great.”

The sophomore season of “Star” will see more drama and the return of Benjamin Bratt.

Queen Latifah is thrilled!

Benjamin Bratt: “Reunited, and it feels so good.”

Queen Latifah: “See what I get every day?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “You get knocked down, you get back up.”

“Empire” and “Star” both have crossover episodes.

Taraji P. Henson and and Terrence Howard are loving it.

Taraji P. Henson: “That’s what makes us so unique, and I think that’s why the show is what it is, because it’s everybody adding to it instead of somebody behind a curtain saying, ‘This is what the show should be.'”

Maya Rudolph stars in the live, three-hour musical version of “A Christmas Story” based on the stage show — which is based on the classic movie.

Season 2 of “The Exorcist” takes place on a remote island, the “Lethal Weapon” guys say, “Expect more action,” and the cast of the new comedy “Ghosted” say the series will be inclusive when it comes to the spirit world.

Amber Stevens West: “We’re going to encounter all sorts of different ghosts and goblins and monsters and, you know, the good ones and the not-so-good ones.”

Ally Walker: “That’s right, and everybody has a nice side and a dark side. Maybe they’re having a bad day.”

Ally Walker (as Capt. Lafrey): “Gentlemen, welcome to the Bureau Underground.”

