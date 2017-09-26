FOX stars hit the red carpet for fall premiere week

Now that summer has wrapped up, the fall season kicks into gear L.A. style, Which is Hollywood speak for “a party.” The stars of FOX’s biggest fall shows hit the red carpet for a premiere week party.

It was Hell on Earth as the cast of “Lucifer” hit the red carpet. They joined other FOX stars at the big premiere party.

And “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andy Samberg thinks it’s bigger than the Oscars!

Andy Samberg: “We’ve all been waiting. We set our calendars for this and now we’re all here. Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Stephanie Beatriz: “I’m excited to see all my co-stars, but also some of my friends who are now in other shows, like Craig on ‘Ghosted.’ I’m so excited to see ‘Ghosted.'”

Will Forte: “I am very excited. I’m just looking at Kristen Schaal over there, who I get the good fortune of getting to work with every day. So that’s exciting. She’s directing our next episode. So I’m looking forward to hanging out with her.”

Seth MacFarlene (as Capt. Ed Mercer): “I loosened it for you.”

New hit comedy “The Orville” is already killing it — and the stars say this is just the beginning.

Penny Johnson Jerald: “I’m excited. I think that the fans have spoken. I think they understand what it is that they’re watching now. That they’re watching a ‘drama-dy,’ and that they’re not watching a spoof or a parody.”

Seth MacFarlane: “We just try to keep it interesting. I mean, I’ve been working seven days a week for the past eight months to get this thing to a point where it’s as great as it can be. We’re just trying to do the best we can for the audience.”

Between Hulu, Netflix, and 500 other channels fighting for your time, the stars know they need to step up their game. And Samberg is the man with a plan!

Andy Samberg: “Well, it starts off this year in jail. That’s much different.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “We gotta come together.”

Queen Latifah (Carlotta Brown): “That’d be real good.”

And with “Empire” and “Star” returning Wednesday with a special crossover event, we asked who they would like to see on their show from another FOX series.

Joel McKinnon Miller: “Well, it’d be fun to do an animated thing, right? Little ‘Family Guy’ or ‘Bob’s Burgers.'”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.