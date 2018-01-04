FOX premieres new singing competition ‘The Four’

Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, even Fergie! “The Four” is a new star-studded reality competition. Tonight, Deco has a sneak peek.

Fergie: “Welcome to ‘The Four.'”

If you like a good reality singing competition, don’t miss FOX’s new show “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

Diddy: “This is what we came here to do.”

Pop star Fergie is hosting the show.

Fergie: “We’ve already done the search, and we feel very proud about these four.”

The top four are judged week after week by some of the biggest names in the music business, including South Florida’s own DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled: “I want to see you challenge them.”

Puff Daddy and Meghan Trainor are part of the show, too.

Ash Minor, reality show competitor: “All the panelists are people we’ve looked up to for a pretty long time, and you see them grow in their careers, and for them to validate all of your handwork is a huge compliment.”

Ash Minor and Blair Perkins are two of the top four. Each week they defend their spots on stage by new singers who want to replace them.

Blair Perkins, reality show competitor: “It’s just an amazing opportunity, honestly. This show is totally different from any other show you’ve seen in the past, so it’s just an honor to be one of the first original four.”

Who competes against the top four? That’s up to you.

America can get involved by voting on streaming auditions to shake-up the show.

Meghan Trainor, singer: “This show is just so different, and I don’t see it as a singing competition. I see it as an artist competition. Who’s going to come up and prove to us, ‘Oh, I’ll be on the radio and will tour the next 20 or 30 years.'”

Eventually, the top four compete against one another.

The winner gets airplay on IHeartMedia radio stations across the country and industry help from the famous judges.

The wait is almost over! You can see Ash, Blair and their A-list mentors when “The Four” premieres at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

