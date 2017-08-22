It turns out celebrities have a sense of humor. Can ya believe it?! Interviews that were intended to preview FOX’s upcoming fall season turned into an impromptu comedy routine for some of television’s biggest stars. Take a look.

Taraji P. Henson: “I put us together, I did that.”

Terrence Howard: “Yes, you did. I owe you another Chanel bag.”

Taraji P. Henson: “Yeah, did you hear that? Are you recording? Did you pick that up?”

Terrence Howard: “Because she fought for me.”

The stars of our favorite FOX shows gave Lynn and me a run for our money when it comes to goofing off in front of the camera.

“Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard tried convincing us they didn’t coordinate their outfits. Yeah, sure ya didn’t.

Terrence Howard: “I swear by God there isn’t — we don’t even talk on the phone. She did change her number.”

Taraji P. Henson: “He was like, ‘I ain’t calling you; you don’t return my calls.’ Do I sound like him?”

Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt from the show “Star” recreated a fight scene between their characters.

Benjamin Bratt “Go ahead. Go ahead and hit me for the camera. Hit this way. Anyway, where were we? I should have done it like that, but instead, I went like this. I mean, I ended up in another state.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” got picked up for another season. Surely Andy Samberg must be happy about that.

Andy Samberg: “It has dragged for me. I mean, nothing personal, but it’s because of Andre. I’m kidding. It’s flown. It’s a dream job.”

And “Lethal Weapon” star Damon Wayans has a storyline idea we feel confident saying ain’t gonna happen.

Damon Wayans: “Murtoch tries to stop him. Murtoch goes over, he hits his head, and he’s in a coma. And Riggs episodes for the whole season.”

Clayne Crawford: “You’re just out.”

Damon Wayans: “Yeah, and you just cut to me, because we could film it all in one day.”

Meanwhile, Terrence Howard’s wife called during his interview.

Terrence Howard: “Hey, honey, we’re in the middle of the interview.”

Taraji P. Henson: “The real wife.”

He conveniently hung up pretty quickly. Thanks for that.

Terrence Howard: “Yeah, they want to ask you a question.”

Taraji P. Henson: “Oh, gone. She hung up.”

