Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant opens SoFlo restaurant

When it comes to cooking shows, no one turns up the heat like Chef Gordon Ramsay on “Hell’s Kitchen.” A local chef stood up to the heat and now has a heavenly kitchen of her own.

Gordon Ramsay: “So if you are in control, why are you cooking food we don’t need? Answer me that one, then.”

Robyn Almodovar: “No answer, chef.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Both of you are out of control!”

Robyn Almodovar has been to Hell and back. The South Florida chef was a contestant on Season 10 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” facing off against the boiling mad Gordon Ramsay.

Now Robyn is enjoying a calmer existence running a food truck and opening her first brick and mortar location — Palate Party.

Located inside Rumors in Wilton Manors, Palate Party serves up bar food with a gourmet twist.

Robyn Almodovar: “So right here we have our nice cheese sauce, the pasta. The menu is kind of gastro. We took some of the main items on the food truck — like the crab cake sliders, barbecue short rib grilled cheese — and put it on this menu.”

Check out the Ribby Mac and Cheese with short rib and crispy mushrooms, and the kettle corn potato chip nachos.

Robyn Almodovar: “With a slow brisket, our mornay sauce, creme crema.”

Customer 1: “Mac and cheese is great, as well as the nachos. We love ’em.”

Customer 2: “Oh my God , it is excellent.”

For Robyn, it’s a perfect fit.

Robyn Almodovar: “I live in Wilton Manors. This is my community. I just want to feed the community and give back as much as I can.”

But despite Robyn’s peaceful, successful life — she still had a score to settle.

Robyn Almodovar: “Something about Gordon Ramsey. No one could really compete with. So I still had that in the back of my head like, ‘You lost — redemption, redemption.'”

She’s going back to Hell — competing on Gordon Ramsey’s “Hells’ Kitchen All Stars.”

The show will pit 16 former contestants against one another — competing to be the head chef at the “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant in Las Vegas.

Robyn Almodovar: “Chef definitely upped it times 10. It was like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on steroids. All this pressure — you’re like ‘Ah!'”

While she can’t tell us how she does on the show, you can expect Chef Ramsay to do what he does best.

Gordon Ramsay: “Ask for [expletive] help!”

Robyn Almodovar: “Going back to Ramsay, you’ll automatically get mentally abused no matter what.”

Robyn joins the other all stars for a spicey premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen,” followed by the season two premiere of “The Exorcist.”

It all starts after Deco, right here on 7.

