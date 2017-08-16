Forget the diet with these huge ice cream deserts

An ice cold beer or a chilled glass of wine are great ways to beat the summer heat, but sometimes you have to say “forget the diet!” and dig into some ice cream. And we found three places that deliver the dessert in a big, big way.

One surefire way to beat the heat is to give in and surrender to the urge for ice cream.

At Sugar Factory inside Hotel Victor on South Beach, a concoction honoring a legendary movie character awaits you.

Christophe Bonnegrace, Sugar Factory: “We are known for our signature King Kong sundae.”

Even King Kong himself would roar with delight at the sight of this bad boy.

Christophe Bonnegrace: “It’s a full tub of 24 scoops of ice cream with all the works on it.”

Those works include cones, candy, syrup and any other toppings you might want. Seriously.

Over at Cream Parlor in Miami, a husband-and-wife team has taken an old standard and turned it into something amazing.

Ainsley Tsokos, Cream Parlor: “It’s the dulce de leche waffle doughnut sandwich. So good.”

This thing is mind-blowing.

Johnny Tsokos: “It’s a waffle-pressed doughnut with dulce de leche ice cream, followed by another waffle-pressed doughnut, smothered in caramel, topped with whipped cream and caramel popcorn.”

The couple came up with the sandwich as a way to please their customers and honor their neighbors.

Johnny Tsokos: “I think it’s a perfect dessert for South Florida because it is tasty, it’s cool, and it also speaks to the Latin community with the dulce de leche ice cream.”

Up in Dania Beach, not much has changed at Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.

They’ve been dishing out the good stuff for more than 60 years.

Linda Udell Zakheim, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor: “There’s very few places left in the world that’s exactly how you would remember it when you were a child.”

From their footlong hot dogs to their homemade ice cream, this South Florida legend is a go-to place for the old and young.

The jewel in their crown is The Kitchen Sink.

Linda Udell Zakheim: “My dad came up with an idea to put everything but the kitchen sink in The Kitchen Sink.”

This is the big daddy of ’em all. It’s even made in a dish that’s built like a sink.

Linda Udell Zakheim: “It’s about four scoops of ice cream per person. It has all our cold toppings.”

Everything, and I mean everything, goes into this creation. We’re talking whipped cream, bananas, nuts, cherries — even American flags and sparklers.

Nick, customer: “I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid, and I love their food over here. The ice cream was delicious. No words can be spoken. I love it, I love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar Factory at Hotel Victor

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-0323

http://hotelvictorsouthbeach.com/attraction/sugar-factory/

Cream Parlor

8224 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 534-4180

http://creamparlor.com/

Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant

128 S Federal Hwy.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

(954) 923-4445

http://jaxsonsicecream.com/

