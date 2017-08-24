Flying Lizard upgrades the sweatshirt trend

Sweatshirts are now trending. And you know if something’s on trend, Deco’s on it. We got the scoop on the fashion craze taking over Hollywood, and thanks to a local boutique, we know how to work it the right way.

Sweatshirts, especially hoodies, are all the rage right now.

Asha Elias: “Hoodies are such a big trend right now because they’re comfortable.”

From hip Ireland Baldwin to a pregnant Ciara — it seems like everywhere you look, you’ll find a star wearing one.

Asha Elias: “You’re seeing a lot of beautiful models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wearing this trend because they’re super busy, but they wanna be comfortable and look chic as they go throughout their day.”

And a trend that Beyonce wears this much means we needed to find out more.

Flying Lizard Boutique in North Miami is where we went.

Asha Elias: “Celebrities are loving this because they can go about their daily lives and be fashionable, and also be really comfortable and cozy.”

OK, it’s no surprise Rihanna and the Kardashian ladies love the look, but what about us, everyday women?

Asha Elias: “Hoodies are totally day to night, gym to street, they’re very versatile.”

There’s plenty of ways to make this your own style.

Sporty like Gabrielle Union or laid back and cool like Zandaya.

Asha Elias: “A lot of this trend is a throw back to the 90s.”

Rock a solid head-to-toe sweatsuit with tie details like Ireland Baldwin or singer Tinashe.

Or, since we are in Miami, aim for cutouts to keep you cool and chic.

Asha Elias: “The cutouts are a big deal in Miami because you get a little more air that way, it breathes more and it’s really cute.”

But you can make this look even sexier.

Show off your abs like J.Lo in a crop top sweatshirt.

Or dress up the look like Ariana Grande and other stars.

Asha Elias: “They’re taking the oversized sweaters, putting on fabulous accessories, really amazing high heels, great heels, and turning it into a look.”

So whatever your style is — there are a ton of options to choose from.

Asha Elias: “These aren’t the hoodies and sweatshirts that we grew up wearing going to gym class. There’s laces, all kinds of different detailing, you’re gonna find zippers in interesting places, so you can still look cute and fashionable and wear your hoodies.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Flying Lizard

14661 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

(305) 947-2277

