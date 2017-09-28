Fly through your workout at Planet Air Sports

As you know here at Deco Drive, we make magic happen, and today we’re taking you skiing in South Florida. That’s just one of the magical things you can do at Planet Air Sports in Doral. Deco’s very own magic man Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

Planet Air Sports is out of this world! Pause for laughter.

Now, what you’re about to see may look fun — and it was — but please don’t ask me how much it hurt the next day.

Planet Air Sports in Doral is a playground unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Albert Zafrani, Planet Air Sports: “Our concept is exercise made fun. We cater to the parents as much as we cater to the kids.”

From trampolines to ropes courses to climbing walls to some stuff you’ve never even seen — and probably didn’t think was possible!

Albert Zafrani: “We cater to everyone from 1 year old all the way up to 81 years old.”

Planet Air Sports gave us the run of the place to do absolutely anything we wanted.

Chris Van Vliet: “What would be the hardest thing in here to do?”

Albert Zafrani: “Probably the trapeze.”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, I’m going to do the trapeze, then.”

And just like that, we’ll start with the hardest one!

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m actually nervous this time. Oh, I did it! I can’t believe that. I also can’t get out of this.”

If you can dream it, at Planet Air Sports, you can do it — or at least try to.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve never been tall enough to actually dunk, so today that dream is going to come true. Does that count? It didn’t go in.”

Chris Van Vliet: “They say I can run right up that wall. So we’re about to find out. Here we go. It wasn’t graceful, but I did it.”

Are you seeing a theme here? “Air sports” is in the name because a lot of it takes place in the air — like 360 biking, 360 boarding, the monkey bars and zip lines.

But for their most unique attraction, just add snow — or at least a carpet that looks like snow.

Albert Zafrani: “If you’ve skied before, it’s great to practice. If you’ve never skied before, it’s great to learn.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like I’m skiing now. Oh, no. That could have been bad.”

You’re probably looking at all this thinking, “He’s having way too much fun.” And you are absolutely right.

There’s different prices for different attractions, but you can do it all with a Play-All-Day pass. It’s $45 during the week and $59.50 on weekends. Money well spent.

FOR MORE INFO:

Planet Air Sports Doral

1950 NW 92nd Ave.

Doral, FL 33172

(305) 800-4386

planetairsports.com/doral

