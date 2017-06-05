Fit Mama Apparel

Let’s be honest. It’s always such a struggle to get to the gym, and an even bigger struggle to find sexy gym clothes. But thanks to one Miami woman, that problem has been solved.

Hitting the gym is pretty much a fashion show these days.

From Jennifer Lopez to Jessica Alba and her friends, looking fab seems to be just as important as getting fit.

Erika Boom, Fit Mama: “We are accepting a little more fashion into fitness attire.”

Miami’s Erika Boom is quite the expert. She’s a trainer and the woman behind the fashion brand Fit Mama.

Erika Boom: “Right now, we do not only leggings, we do tops and we do outerwear and we do footwear.”

That’s right. From workout clothes to jackets and even bags and sneakers, this brand is making its mark on the booming fad.

Erika Boom: “I started designing and creating leggings for myself, and my friends were like, ‘Oh, my God, I love the colors, I love the fit,’ and that’s how everything got started.”

This trend is mostly about out with the black and gray and in with the colorful patterns — a la Sofia Vergara.

Erika Boom: “Color has a lot of impact on your workouts and on your mood.”

And trendy, sexy materials.

Erika Boom: “Velvet like this top I’m wearing. I use texture. I’m not afraid of using texture or metallic. I use a lot of sheer.”

Celeb trainer Jillian Michaels is a Fit Mama fan.

Fit Mama is also know for its unique pieces, like the Dreamland Unitard.

Erika Boom: “Just being around all the bathing suits, I was like, ‘You know, I could create something for yoga, low-impact activities.'”

And the brand pairs it with a skirt you could either work out in it, or…

Erika Boom: “I thought it would be cool to wear the skirt on top of the leggings and you go have lunch with your girlfriends.”

In other words, you can be like the trendy Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians — by sporting your gym wear to chill in your day-to-day life.

Erika Boom: “It’s comfortable, it’s trendy, functional and fashionable. And if it makes you feel good, even better.”

To find out how to update your athletic wear with Fit Mama’s latest pieces, go to the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fit Mama Apparel

258 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 300-6628

https://www.fitmama-apparel.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.