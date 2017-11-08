Fish Tacos/Pelican Landing

You can taste one of the most popular dishes a South Florida restaurant has to offer at a food festival this weekend. Fish tacos are what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Greg McGowan

The Restaurant: Pelican Landing, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

1 pound Mahi – cut into strips

2 tbsp Ancho (pasilla) chili powder

2 tbsp taco spice

Salt and pepper

Red Cabbage Slaw:

1 head shredded red cabbage – shredded

2 cups carrots – grated

1 cup celery – sliced

1 cup parsley – chopped

Cider Vinaigrette for Slaw:

1/2 tbsp grain mustard

2 tbsp honey – local if possible

1tbsp salt and pepper

1 1/2 cup oil (vegetable/olive oil mix)

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp Sriracha

2 tbsp parsley – chopped

2 tbsp basil – chopped

1 cup apple juice

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp shallots – chopped

Guajillo Crema:

2 cups sour cream

2 cups mayonnaise

1 tbsp parsley

2 ea. dried chile pepper

1 cup mango puree

4 tbsp Sriracha

6 tbsp Guajillo paste

4 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp oregano

2 tbsp Salt and pepper

4 oz spicy pickled vegetables gardenia

Fresh cilantro

8 flour tortilla 6 inch

Salt pepper to taste (garnish)

Method of Preparation:

Season Mahi with chili powder, taco spice, vegetable oil and salt and pepper, and cook on medium heat for two minutes each side.

For Slaw: combine ingredients.

For Vinaigrette: combine ingredients and whisk together. Add to slaw and store in refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

For Guajillo cream: combine ingredients and whisk together. Keep cool.

To Plate:

Warm tortillas, place fish on tortilla, top the fish with slaw and Guajillo crema. Garnish with fresh cilantro and pickled vegetables.

Serves: Up to 8

Serving Suggestion: Spanked Mint Mojito – made with coconut-flavored rum

Pelican Landing

2301 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 525-6666

www.pier66hotelmarina.com

