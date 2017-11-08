Fish Tacos/Pelican Landing

You can taste one of the most popular dishes a South Florida restaurant has to offer at a food festival this weekend. Fish tacos are what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Greg McGowan
The Restaurant: Pelican Landing, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
1 pound Mahi – cut into strips
2 tbsp Ancho (pasilla) chili powder
2 tbsp taco spice
Salt and pepper
Red Cabbage Slaw:
1 head shredded red cabbage – shredded
2 cups carrots – grated
1 cup celery – sliced
1 cup parsley – chopped
Cider Vinaigrette for Slaw:
1/2 tbsp grain mustard
2 tbsp honey – local if possible
1tbsp salt and pepper
1 1/2 cup oil (vegetable/olive oil mix)
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 tbsp Sriracha
2 tbsp parsley – chopped
2 tbsp basil – chopped
1 cup apple juice
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp shallots – chopped
Guajillo Crema:
2 cups sour cream
2 cups mayonnaise
1 tbsp parsley
2 ea. dried chile pepper
1 cup mango puree
4 tbsp Sriracha
6 tbsp Guajillo paste
4 tbsp fresh lime juice
2 tbsp oregano
2 tbsp Salt and pepper
4 oz spicy pickled vegetables gardenia
Fresh cilantro
8 flour tortilla 6 inch
Salt pepper to taste (garnish)
Method of Preparation:
- Season Mahi with chili powder, taco spice, vegetable oil and salt and pepper, and cook on medium heat for two minutes each side.
- For Slaw: combine ingredients.
- For Vinaigrette: combine ingredients and whisk together. Add to slaw and store in refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
- For Guajillo cream: combine ingredients and whisk together. Keep cool.
To Plate:
Warm tortillas, place fish on tortilla, top the fish with slaw and Guajillo crema. Garnish with fresh cilantro and pickled vegetables.
Serves: Up to 8
Serving Suggestion: Spanked Mint Mojito – made with coconut-flavored rum
Pelican Landing
2301 SE 17th St.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 525-6666
www.pier66hotelmarina.com
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.