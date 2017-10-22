Fish in a Jiff/Belkys

Fresh fish is tasty, low-fat and oh so good for you! That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Fish in a Jiff

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless white fish filets- your favorite

1 Tbs. olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 Tsp. oregano

1/2 Tsp. basil

1/2 Tsp. garlic powder

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

2 Tbs. capers

1/2 cup white wine

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add fish, season with salt and pepper and sauté on each side several minutes until it starts to brown. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Add a bit more olive oil… then add chopped onion and sauté until it starts to caramelize. Add halved cherry tomatoes and herbs and a bit more salt and pepper. Add white wine. Sauté until it starts to reduce slightly… then add the fish back in.

Stir and add the capers and cook for another minute or two.

To Plate:

Serve hot.

Serves: 4

