Fish in a Jiff/Belkys

Fresh fish is tasty, low-fat and oh so good for you! That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Fish in a Jiff
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless white fish filets- your favorite
1 Tbs. olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1/2 Tsp. oregano
1/2 Tsp. basil
1/2 Tsp. garlic powder
1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
2 Tbs. capers
1/2 cup white wine
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add fish, season with salt and pepper and sauté on each side several minutes until it starts to brown. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Add a bit more olive oil… then add chopped onion and sauté until it starts to caramelize. Add halved cherry tomatoes and herbs and a bit more salt and pepper. Add white wine. Sauté until it starts to reduce slightly… then add the fish back in.
- Stir and add the capers and cook for another minute or two.
To Plate:
Serve hot.
Serves: 4
