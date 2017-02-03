‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Los Angeles premiere

The pages of a best-seller are coming to the big screen soon, and some lucky fans got a sneak peek. A red carpet turned very dark, and the stars wanted it that way.

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “I’m not very good at this. I never wanted to try again. Have dinner with me.”

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back — and so are the stars who brought this sultry couple to the big screen.

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden and the rest of the cast from “Fifty Shades Darker” hit the red carpet in L.A. for the flick’s premiere.

Dakota Johnson: “There’s sort of this fairy tale theme throughout all three films, and it’s sort of a dream world, but these very real people exist within it.”

This movie is the second in the “Fifty Shades” trilogy.

Jamie Dornan: “We pull out all the stops. If you’re making a sequel to anything, I think there has to be some kind of advancement on the first. You have to go bigger in a lot of areas.”

Sure, there were sexy people on the red carpet, but the night was about the fans who were treated to a steamy masquerade premiere party.

Dakota Johnson: “The fans are the reason this movie exists, why it does well. I love them.”

Even the movie’s director, James Foley, and author of the “Fifty Shades” books, E. L. James, joined Dakota and Jamie to thank the fans.

Jamie Dornan: “To see their appreciation of it, it’s huge, man. We are doing it for them.”

And it looks like the movie didn’t disappoint.

Fan 1: “It was so good.”

Fan 2: “It was really good.”

Dakota Johnson (as Anastasia Steele): “You just going to stand there gawking?”

Jamie Dornan (as Christian Grey): “Yes.”

Fan 4: “It was so intense. We kept grabbing each other.”

Fan 5: “The chemistry this time blew me away.”

We can’t wait to see it, but we’ll have to wait for one more week.

And the anticipation is torture — the good kind.

“Fifty Shades Darker” saunters into theaters Feb. 10.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.