Fettuccine with Wild Mushrooms/Zucca

An Italian chef’s simple recipe that takes just minutes to make. It only has a few ingredients, and it’s delicious. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Simone Mua

The Restaurant: Zucca, Coral Gables

The Dish: Fettuccine with Wild Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 pack fettuccine (250 grams)

1 pound wild mixed mushrooms

2 cloves peeled garlic

½ bunch parsley

1 spoon fresh thyme

½ cup white wine

1 cup vegetable stock

Method of Preparation:

Slice the mushrooms.

Heat a pan with olive oil and sauté the garlic until brown.

Add the mushrooms and season with the thyme, salt and pepper. Add the wine and let it reduce.

Add the vegetable stock to the pan and cook the pasta al dente.

Finish cooking the pasta in the sauté pan with the sauce.

Add the parsley and finish the dish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Serves: 2

Serving Suggestion: Pre-meal cocktail: Nonna’s Mule – Gra’it grappa, lemongrass, ginger, grapefruit soda

Zucca

162 Alcazar Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 580-3731

www.opentable.com/zucca-coral-gables

