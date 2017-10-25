Fettuccine with Wild Mushrooms/Zucca

An Italian chef’s simple recipe that takes just minutes to make. It only has a few ingredients, and it’s delicious. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Simone Mua
The Restaurant: Zucca, Coral Gables
The Dish: Fettuccine with Wild Mushrooms
Ingredients:
1 pack fettuccine (250 grams)
1 pound wild mixed mushrooms
2 cloves peeled garlic
½ bunch parsley
1 spoon fresh thyme
½ cup white wine
1 cup vegetable stock
Method of Preparation:
- Slice the mushrooms.
- Heat a pan with olive oil and sauté the garlic until brown.
- Add the mushrooms and season with the thyme, salt and pepper. Add the wine and let it reduce.
- Add the vegetable stock to the pan and cook the pasta al dente.
- Finish cooking the pasta in the sauté pan with the sauce.
- Add the parsley and finish the dish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Serves: 2
Serving Suggestion: Pre-meal cocktail: Nonna’s Mule – Gra’it grappa, lemongrass, ginger, grapefruit soda
Zucca
162 Alcazar Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 580-3731
www.opentable.com/zucca-coral-gables
