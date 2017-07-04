Festivities and fireworks underway for SoFlo Fourth

It was a beautiful day to spend at the beach … and it’s gonna be a beautiful night too. Food, fireworks, questionably tasteful swimsuits — it doesn’t get more American than that. Deco’s Sheldon Fox is live at Bayfront Park with a look at the SoFlo Fourth.

It’s fantastic out in Downtown Miami, and it’s where you need to be.

The Fourth of July in South Florida will make you wanna jump.

In Miami, it’s a party by the bay.

Attendee: “Oh, having a good time. Just getting started.”

Before the big bang scheduled for tonight, there will be plenty of sizzle on the grill.

Guest: “Thanks what I’m looking at right now. All the food!”

Fueling up is wise with more partying in store later.

They kicked things off on Key Biscayne with a parade that didn’t disappoint.

Autumn Wallace: “I like that it celebrates America’s birthday.”

Anthony Wallace: “I always appreciate the independence fact of it, but you know, coming from a family standpoint, I just love bringing us all together, having a good time and celebrating why we’re here.”

Life’s a beach on a day like today on Haulover Beach, where people grilled to perfection.

Griller: “Have a happy holiday everybody!”

In about an hour, fireworks will fill the sky.

