Female boldness from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection

How about carrying a piece of Lady Gaga with you? Or New York City? Or how about just a whole bunch of gold — a small fortune’s worth? Tiffany & Co. has it all in the same collection.

Lady Gaga: “I think a woman can buy herself jewelry and put it on with dignity. That you earned it.”

Mother Monster is talking to you, ladies. Why wait for your man? Treat yourself!

Lady Gaga is the face of Tiffany & Co.’s new HardWear collection, capturing the boldness of the fierce females of today — with the elegance of New York City. Quite the combo.

Lady Gaga: “We created something that was classic, but that still had a little bit of an edge.”

Among the collection is a 18-karat gold necklace for $13,500, and a matching 18-karat gold bracelet for $6,500. Just get a second mortgage on your home and you’ll be swimming in gold in no time.

But this is Tiffany’s we’re talking about. The prices are matched with quality — and that blue box!

Lady Gaga: “You’re born knowing that Tiffany’s is the best. You know that you will have a truly special moment if you go to the Tiffany’s store and look into those windows.”

Brick-and-mortar or online, it doesn’t matter. This collection is speaking to the creativity of New York, and that’s something Gaga can get behind.

Lady Gaga: “Oh, it’s pretentious to talk about, you know, how creative you are. I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tiffany & Co. at the Miami Design District

114 NE 39th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 428-1390

http://www.tiffany.com/collections/tiffany-hardwear

