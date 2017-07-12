Fava Beans with Pecorino/La Petite Maison

Simple French cuisine is in season in Miami. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Raphael Duntoye

The Restaurant: La Petite Maison in Miami

The Dish: Fava Beans with Pecorino

Ingredients:

Fava beans (available at local markets markets and produce areas) – no specific amount, as many as you prefer

Kosher salt (to taste)

Freshly cracked black pepper (to taste)

Olive oil (to taste)

Pecorino cheese (as much as you prefer)

Method of Preparation:

Shell and blanch beans in hot salted water, transfer to cold salted water.

Peel skin off beans and squeeze liquid from peel to bowl of peeled beans.

Mix with salt, pepper and olive oil.

To Plate:

Spoon beans onto plate, shave pecorino over beans, then top with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Serving Suggestion: Domaine du Bagnol Cassis Blanc

La Petite Maison

1300 Brickell Bay Dr.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 403-9133

lpmlondon.co.uk

